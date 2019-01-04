A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged

Wait for it. Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the mega-talented original cast members of Hamilton who began dating at the start of the hit musical's run, were engaged on Christmas Eve.



"Thank you for saying yes to writing stories together for the rest of our lives," Ramos wrote on Instagram. "I'm honored and Blessed to marry you."



"My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child," said Jones on Instagram. "I love you beyond words and am so excited to continue this awesome journey with you."



Ramos made his Broadway debut originating the dual roles of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. He appeared in a Kennedy Center staging of Miranda's In the Heights as Usnavi, a role he will reprise in the upcoming screen adaptation. He made his major motion picture debut as Ramon in the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born.



Jones created the roles of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in Hamilton. Her screen credits include Mistress America, Unforgettable, Dog Days, Blindspotting, Odd Mom Out, Fairfield, Blue Bloods, Titus and Midnight, Texas.



