Brian d’Arcy James, Shuler Hensley, Blair Brown & More Tapped for The Ferryman

A slew of Broadway alums will be gathering around the Carney family table! Jez Butterworth's acclaimed play The Ferryman will welcome a number of new cast members to the company on February 19. Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James (Hamilton) will take on the role of Quinn Carney, stepping in for Paddy Considine. Holley Fain (Present Laughter) is set to step into the role of Caitlin Carney, played by Laura Donnelly. Tony winner Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) will play Tom Kettle, currently portrayed by Justin Edwards. Beginning Tuesday, April 16, Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman) will assume the role of Aunt Maggie Far Away.



The new cast will also include Jack DiFalco (Torch Song) as Shane Corcoran, Emily Bergl (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Mary Carney, Fred Applegate (The Producers) as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown (Gemini Man) as Muldoon, Sean Delaney (Rabbit Hole) as Michael Carney, Ethan Dubin (Bobbie Clearly) as Oisin Carney, Terence Keeley (The Ferryman in the West End) as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet (The Last Ship) as James Joseph (JJ) Carney, Ann McDonough (Admissions) as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale (Because of Winn Dixie) as Shena Carney and Graham Winton (The Tempest) as Frank Magennis.



With more than a dozen Broadway credits, Brian d'Arcy James has received Tony nominations for Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical and Sweet Smell of Success. He has also appeared in Hamilton (originated the role of King George III at Public Theater), Macbeth, Time Stands Still and Lieutenant of Inishmore. On screen, he has been featured in the Oscar-winning film Spotlight, 13 Reasons Why, Smash and more.



The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.



Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production, a transfer of his Olivier-winning London-premiere staging, which officially opened at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 21.