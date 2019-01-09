Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Patti LuPone to Make Feature Film Return in Cliffs of Freedom; Christopher Plummer Will Also Star

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 9, 2019
Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Patti LuPone is headed back to the big screen. The two-time Tony winner, currently starring in the West End staging of Company, will appear in Cliffs of Freedom, a historical epic depicting the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821. Directed by Van Ling, who co-wrote the screenplay with Marianne Metropoulos and Kevin Bernhardt, the film is set to debut in cinemas this March. Oscar winner and two-time Tony winner Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World) will also appear in the film.

"I don't think we know very much about the Greek Turkish conflict. It's not taught in school, at least it wasn't in my high school, or I wasn’t listening," LuPone told Broadway.com. "I wasn't crazy about playing a white-haired grandmother but ultimately I was very happy because the environment, director and cast were very special. Truth be told, Faye Dunaway turned it down and if you can't get Faye, call Patti."

In addition to LuPone's Tony-winning turns in Evita and Gypsy, she has amassed a slew of screen credits, including a series-regular turn as Libby Thatcher on Life Goes On and a performance as Rita in the film adaptation of David Mamet's The Water Engine, reprised from her acclaimed Broadway performance. LuPone's other screen credits include celebrated guest roles on Mom, Penny Dreadful, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Ugly Betty.

Based on the story Daughter of Destiny written by Metropoulos, Cliffs of Freedom follows the love story between a young Greek girl and a Turkish Ottoman Colonel during the dawn of the Greek War for Independence; the story sees the conflicted Turkish colonel Tariq spare the life of 12-year-old Anna Christina. Years later the two are reunited, but as the Ottoman empire continues its reign of terror, Anna Christina is compelled to join the Greek rebellion and lead the fight against the man she loves.

Joining LuPone in the role of Yia-Yia and Plummer as Thanasi will be Tania Raymonde (Lost) as Anna Christina, Billy Zane (Titanic) as Christo and Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Sunal Demir. Check out the film's first trailer below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Judy Kaye to Play Queen Elizabeth in World Premiere Princess Diana Musical at La Jolla Playhouse
  2. Brian d’Arcy James, Shuler Hensley & More Tapped for The Ferryman
  3. From Margo Channing to Tom Hiddleston: What to See in London in 2019
  4. See Gavin Creel & Sara Bareilles Take Their First Bow Together in Broadway's Waitress
  5. Jeremy Pope & the Cast of Choir Boy Celebrate a Divine Broadway Opening

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Chicago Mean Girls The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters