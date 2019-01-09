Patti LuPone to Make Feature Film Return in Cliffs of Freedom; Christopher Plummer Will Also Star

Patti LuPone is headed back to the big screen. The two-time Tony winner, currently starring in the West End staging of Company, will appear in Cliffs of Freedom, a historical epic depicting the start of the Greek War of Independence in 1821. Directed by Van Ling, who co-wrote the screenplay with Marianne Metropoulos and Kevin Bernhardt, the film is set to debut in cinemas this March. Oscar winner and two-time Tony winner Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World) will also appear in the film.



"I don't think we know very much about the Greek Turkish conflict. It's not taught in school, at least it wasn't in my high school, or I wasn’t listening," LuPone told Broadway.com. "I wasn't crazy about playing a white-haired grandmother but ultimately I was very happy because the environment, director and cast were very special. Truth be told, Faye Dunaway turned it down and if you can't get Faye, call Patti."



In addition to LuPone's Tony-winning turns in Evita and Gypsy, she has amassed a slew of screen credits, including a series-regular turn as Libby Thatcher on Life Goes On and a performance as Rita in the film adaptation of David Mamet's The Water Engine, reprised from her acclaimed Broadway performance. LuPone's other screen credits include celebrated guest roles on Mom, Penny Dreadful, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Ugly Betty.



Based on the story Daughter of Destiny written by Metropoulos, Cliffs of Freedom follows the love story between a young Greek girl and a Turkish Ottoman Colonel during the dawn of the Greek War for Independence; the story sees the conflicted Turkish colonel Tariq spare the life of 12-year-old Anna Christina. Years later the two are reunited, but as the Ottoman empire continues its reign of terror, Anna Christina is compelled to join the Greek rebellion and lead the fight against the man she loves.



Joining LuPone in the role of Yia-Yia and Plummer as Thanasi will be Tania Raymonde (Lost) as Anna Christina, Billy Zane (Titanic) as Christo and Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Sunal Demir. Check out the film's first trailer below.



