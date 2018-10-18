Broadway BUZZ

I'll Drink to That! London's Gender-Swapped Company Announces Extension
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2018
Patti LuPone in "Company"
(Photo: Brinkhoff Mogenburg)

Tony winner Marianne Elliott's acclaimed gender-reversed production of Company has been extended! The new staging at the West End's Gielgud Theatre, featuring Tony-winning legend Patti LuPone as Joanne, will now run through March 30, 2019.

Elliott's take on Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company follows Bobbie (played by Rosalie Craig) on 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

Joining LuPone and Craig in the cast are Mel Giedroyc as Sarah, Richard Fleeshman as Andy, George Blagden as PJ, Matthew Seadon-Young as Theo, Gavin Spokes as Harry, Richard Henders as David, Jennifer Saayeng as Jenny, Ashley Campbell as Peter, Ben Lewis as Harry, Jonathan Bailey as Jamie and Alex Gaumond as Paul.

The ensemble features Michael Colbourne, Francesca Ellis, Ewan Gillies, Grant Neal and Jaimie Pruden, with a creative team comprising designer Bunny Christie and musical director Joel Fram.

Newsletters