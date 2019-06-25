King Kong Will End Its Broadway Reign

The new musical King Kong has scheduled a closing date of August 18 at the Broadway Theatre. The show began previews on October 5, 2018 and officially opened on November 8. By closing, King Kong will have played 29 previews and 324 regular performances.



Based on the iconic 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress (played by Christiani Pitts) and a maverick filmmaker (Eric William Morris) as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot-high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.



Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company were honored with a special 2019 Tony Award for their work on King Kong. The show also received competitive Tony nominations for scenic designer Peter England, costume designer Roger Kirk and sound designer Peter Hylenski.



Drew McOnie directs and choreographs the musical, which features a book by 2018 Tony winner Jack Thorne and a score by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect. The creative team also includes lighting designer Peter Mumford and aerial movement director Gavin Robins.



Joining Pitts and Morris in the cast is Erik Lochtefeld as Lumpy, with an ensemble comprising Ashley Andrews, Mike Baerga, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Chloë Campbell, Leroy Church, Peter Chursin, Jōvan Dansberry, Kayla Davion, Rory Donovan, Casey Garvin, Christopher Hampton Grant, Jon Hoche, Gabriel Hyman, Harley Jay, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Jonathan Christopher MacMillan, Danny Miller, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Jennifer Noble, Kristen Faith Oei, Eliza Ohman, Roberto Olvera, Jaquez André Sims, Khadija Tariyan, Jena VanElslander, Scott Austin Weber, Jacob Williams, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Warren Yang and David Yijae.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



