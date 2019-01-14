Sponsored
Ammar Haj Ahmad & Nahel Tzegai in "The Jungle" in London's West End
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

The Jungle, Immersive Play Charting the Refugee Experience, Sets Next Stop at San Francisco's Curran

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 14, 2019

On the heels of acclaimed, sold-out engagements in London and New York, Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson's immersive play The Jungle will make its West Coast debut at San Francisco's Curran Theater this spring. Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin direct the production, set to run from March 26 through May 19.

"The Jungle was a reluctant home for thousands of people from all over the world. It was a place where people built temporary lives and communities formed out of necessity. People who visited asked why we built a theater in a refugee camp, but it's always seemed clear to us that theater should be at the center of the conversation," said Murphy and Robertson. "We're thrilled to bring this play to West Coast audiences with its premiere at the historic Curran and look forward to sharing these timely and important stories."

The Jungle tells stories of loss, fear, community and hope amid the creation of France's Calais camp and its eventual destruction. The majority of the New York cast will transfer with the production, including actors from refugee backgrounds, some of whom came through the Jungle. Full casting will be announced soon.

The production team includes costume designer Catherine Kodicek, lighting designer Jon Clark and sound designer Paul Arditti, with original music by John Pfumojena.

