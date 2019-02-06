Beetlejuice Musical Confirms Principal Casting for Broadway; First Preview Date Is Set

Beetlejuice, the highly anticipated new musical based on the hit film, has firmed up lead casting for its Broadway premiere at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production has also set a first preview date of March 28 ahead of the previously announced April 25 opening night at the recent home of School of Rock.



The six celebrated principal stars of the Washington, D.C. out-of-town production will repeat their work on Broadway. That includes Tony nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, with Lortel nominee Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Lortel winner Leslie Kritzer as Delia and Obie winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles.

Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Rob McClure as Adam and Kerry Butler as Barbara in Beetlejuice

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents (Kritzer and Dannheisser), Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.



Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, direction by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.

Leslie Kritzer as Delia and Adam Dannheisser as Charles in Beetlejuice

(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.



Complete casting will be announced at a later date.