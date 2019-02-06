Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Alex Brightman & Sophia Anne Caruso in "Beetlejuice" at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C.
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Beetlejuice Musical Confirms Principal Casting for Broadway; First Preview Date Is Set

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 6, 2019

Beetlejuice, the highly anticipated new musical based on the hit film, has firmed up lead casting for its Broadway premiere at the Winter Garden Theatre. The production has also set a first preview date of March 28 ahead of the previously announced April 25 opening night at the recent home of School of Rock.

The six celebrated principal stars of the Washington, D.C. out-of-town production will repeat their work on Broadway. That includes Tony nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, with Lortel nominee Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Lortel winner Leslie Kritzer as Delia and Obie winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles.

 

Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Rob McClure as Adam and Kerry Butler as Barbara in Beetlejuice
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents (Kritzer and Dannheisser), Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, direction by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.

Leslie Kritzer as Delia and Adam Dannheisser as Charles in Beetlejuice
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. West End Star Michael Ball Sets Return to Les Misérables After 34 Years
  2. Anastasia Will Complete Its Journey on Broadway
  3. Hercules to Be Staged in Central Park This Summer; Much Ado & Coriolanus Also on Tap
  4. Adrienne Warren to Reprise Performance as Tina Turner in Broadway Musical Tina
  5. 25 Years of Firsts with Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the Songwriters Behind The Prom

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters