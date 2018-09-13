Beetlejuice Musical Announces Broadway Opening-Night Date

Gear up for opening night! The new musical Beetlejuice has scheduled its big Broadway opening for April 25, 2019 at the previously announced Winter Garden Theatre. A first-preview date for the new musical based on the fan-favorite 1988 film is forthcoming.



As previously reported, the show will first play a pre-Broadway run at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre from October 14 through November 18, 2018.



With a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice is directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, choreographed by Connor Gallagher and music-directed by Kris Kukul.



The previously announced pre-Broadway cast will include Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Lortel winner Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Obie winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho.



Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents (Kritzer and Dannheisser), Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.



The Beetlejuice team will also include scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.



The Winter Garden Theatre is the current home of School of Rock, which is slated to conclude its run on January 20, 2019.



