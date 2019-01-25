Hamilton's Miriam-Teak Lee to Sing 'Baby One More Time' & More Pop Hits in West End-Bound & Juliet

Some of the biggest pop anthems of the last 30 years will be sung onstage in the new Max Martin musical & Juliet, newly announced to arrive at the Manchester Opera House this fall, ahead of a West End transfer to The Shaftesbury Theatre. West End Hamilton alum Miriam Teak-Lee will star in the feminist reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, set to begin Manchester performances on September 10 with the Shaftesbury run kicking off on November 2.



The musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. Featured in the musical are tunes from songwriter Martin's pop hit catalogue, including "Baby One More Time," "Everybody," "Love Me Like You Do" and "I Can’t Feel My Face."



Miriam-Teak Lee's stage credits include the Olivier-winning Hamilton, which she opened in London as an original cast member, and a Stage Debut Award-winning turn as Claire DeLoone in On the Town.



& Juliet features an original story by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), direction by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) and choreography by Jennifer Weber (The Hip Hop Nutcracker), with new arrangements by Tony-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman (In the Heights, Fly) and set design by Soutra Gilmour (Les Blancs).



Additional cast and creative team will be announced soon. Listen to Miriam-Teak Lee offer up a new take on "Baby One More Time" below.

