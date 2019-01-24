Peter Pan-Themed Musical Fly, by Rajiv Joseph, Bill Sherman & Kirsten Childs, to Play La Jolla Playhouse

Fly, a sinister musical retelling of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan, has been added to the 2019-2020 season at La Jolla Playhouse. Tony-winning Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller will repeat his work as director of the musical from a 2013 world premiere at Dallas Theater Center. The La Jolla engagement will run from February 18 through March 29, 2020 at the San Diego theater.



Featuring a book by Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), music by Tony winner Bill Sherman (In the Heights) and lyrics by Joseph and Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin), Fly centers on Wendy's life, which is about to change forever when she meets a boy named Peter, a pirate named Hook and a beguiling, beautiful Crocodile, who's much more than meets the eye. The musical will include a percussive score and dynamic movement featuring aerial acrobatics.



La Jolla has also announced the world premiere play The Coast Starlight by Keith Bunin (The Busy World Is Hushed), set to run from August 20 through September 15, 2019 under the direction of Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls). The play follows a young man who boards the Coast Starlight, the long-distance train that runs from Los Angeles to Seattle. He has a secret that can land him in terrible trouble, and he has roughly one thousand miles to enlist the help of his fellow travelers—all of whom are reckoning with their own choices in search of a way forward.



In addition, La Jolla has scheduled dates for its previously announced 2019-2020 season entries: Ike Holter's Put Your House in Order (June 2-30, 2019), John Leguizamo's new musical Kiss My Aztec (September 3-October 13, 2019) and Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band (November 12-December 15, 2019).



Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.