Confirmed: Rent Original Broadway Cast Will Appear on Fox's Rent Live!

No day but today! Following prior speculation, Fox has given the official thumbs-up stating that the original stars of Jonathan Larson's iconic musical Rent will take to the small screen on tonight's Rent Live!



The network issued the following statement: "We can confirm that the original Broadway cast of Rent will appear during tonight's live telecast airing 8:00-11:00 PM ET/PT on Fox."



The original 1996 slate of stars includes Tony winner Idina Menzel who played Maureen Johnson, Tony nominee Adam Pascal as Roger Davis, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega as Mimi Marquez, Anthony Rapp as Mark Cohen, Jesse L. Martin as Tom Collins, Fredi Walker as Joanne Jefferson, Taye Diggs as Benny and Wilson Jermaine Heredia in a Tony-winning turn as Angel.

Jesse L. Martin & Wilson Jermaine Heredia in the 1996 original Broadway production of Rent

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The live cast will include Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen Johnson, Brennin Hunt as Roger Davis, Tinashe as Mimi Marquez, Jordan Fisher as Mark Cohen, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne Jefferson, Mario as Benny and Valentina as Angel, with Tony nominee Keala Settle as the "Seasons of Love" soloist.



Larson's beloved musical about a group of friends surviving and thriving in New York City at the height of the AIDS crisis has garnered numerous awards, including the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. A film version was made in 2005 starring many of the original cast members. There have been countless productions of the favorited tuner all over the world since it bowed on the Great White Way.

The 1996 original company of Rent

(Photo: Joan Marcus)