Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Glenn Close, Darren Criss & Rachel Brosnahan Win 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 28, 2019
Glenn Close
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talented group of theater stars were honored for their work on-screen at The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. Will & Grace standout and Broadway vet Megan Mullally (It's Only a Play) served as host of this year's ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Three-time Tony winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), currently nominated for an Academy Award for The Wife, took home a SAG Award for her acclaimed turn in the motion picture. On the small screen, winners included Broadway alums Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Three-time Tony nominee Alan Alda (Glengarry Glen Ross, M*A*S*H) was presented with SAG's Lifetime Achievement Award.

For a full list of winners, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles & Gavin Creel on the Risk of Working with Friends & the Fun of Indulging in Fantasies
  2. Daphne Rubin-Vega on Reuniting with Original Rent Stars and How the Telecast Was Like Black Mirror
  3. True West Stars Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano & More Step Inside the Portrait Booth on Opening Night
  4. Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Will Arrive on Broadway
  5. Tony Awards' Second Set of Rulings in 2018-2019 Season: Prom Standouts Eligible as Leads & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Come From Away Mean Girls Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Pretty Woman: The Musical King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters