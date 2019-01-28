Glenn Close, Darren Criss & Rachel Brosnahan Win 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

A talented group of theater stars were honored for their work on-screen at The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27. Will & Grace standout and Broadway vet Megan Mullally (It's Only a Play) served as host of this year's ceremony, held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.



Three-time Tony winner Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard), currently nominated for an Academy Award for The Wife, took home a SAG Award for her acclaimed turn in the motion picture. On the small screen, winners included Broadway alums Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



Three-time Tony nominee Alan Alda (Glengarry Glen Ross, M*A*S*H) was presented with SAG's Lifetime Achievement Award.



For a full list of winners, click here.