Corey Hawkins to Play Benny in In the Heights Film

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 30, 2019
Corey Hawkins
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Check one two three. Check one two three. The In the Heights film has found its Benny! Tony nominee Corey Hawkins has been selected to play the strong-voiced featured role in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' 2008 Tony-winning musical, Deadline reports.

Hawkins earned a Tony nomination for his leading turn in Six Degrees of Separation. He has also been seen onstage in Romeo and Juliet and Hurt Village, with screen credits including Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island and BlacKkKlansman.

The role of Benny was originated on Broadway by Christopher Jackson, who would go on to land a Tony nomination for his turn as George Washington in Miranda's Hamilton.

Hawkins joins the previously announced Anthony Ramos, who will take on the central role of Usnavi in the film directed by Jon M. Chu, scheduled for release on June 26, 2020.

Featuring a screenplay adapted by Tony-nommed book writer Hudes and the Tony-winning score of Miranda, In the Heights follows Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi (Ramos) and the trials and celebrations of his neighborhood of friends, including Benny (Hawkins), and others who surround him.

Additional casting is forthcoming.

