Nicholas Lyndhurst & Cassidy Janson Join Kelsey Grammer-Led Man of La Mancha at London Coliseum

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 31, 2019
Nicholas Lyndhurst
(Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Further casting has been announced for the new U.K. mounting of the Tony-winning musical Man of La Mancha. The previously announced production, directed by Lonny Price, will play the London Coliseum beginning on April 26 with an opening set for April 30.

New to the company is Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) as Innkeeper/Governor and Cassidy Janson (Chess) who will share the roles of Aldonza/Dulcinea with the previously announced Danielle de Niese. Kelsey Grammer will headline the production as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote.

Based on Miguel de Cervantes' book Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is set in a 16th-century dungeon where Cervantes and his manservant await trial from the Spanish Inquisition. In his possession, he has a trunk carrying an unfinished novel, Don Quixote. As prisoners attempt to steal his possessions, Cervantes embarks on acting out his novel as his defense.

Man of La Mancha features music by Mitch Leigh, lyrics by Joe Darion and book by Dale Wasserman. Joining Price on the creative team is conductor David White, set designer James Noone, lighting designer Rick Fisher and sound designer Mick Potter.

The London Coliseum production is slated to play a limited engagement through June 8.

