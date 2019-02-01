Tom Burke & Hayley Atwell to Lead New West End Staging of Ibsen's Rosmersholm

Stage veterans Tom Burke and Hayley Atwell have signed on to lead a new staging of Henrik Ibsen's Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre in London. Ian Rickson (Jerusalem) will direct the West End production, featuring a new adaptation by Duncan Macmillan (People, Places and Things), set to begin previews on April 24 and open on May 2.



The play centers on an election that is looming and at its center is Rosmersholm, the grand house of an influential dynasty. This is where the future will be decided by John Rosmer (Burke), a man torn between the idealized hope of the future and the ghosts of his past.



Burke was recently seen on the London stage in The Deep Blue Sea at the National Theatre and Reasons to Be Happy at Hampstead Theatre. He is best known for playing the lead role in BBC's Strike.



Atwell, who will play the role of Rebecca West, has been seen onstage in Measure for Measure at the Donmar, Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre and The Pride at Trafalgar Studios. Her screen credits include Howards End and The Long Song.



Further casting will be announced soon. The production is scheduled to play a limited run through July 20.