Adrienne Warren to Reprise Performance as Tina Turner in Broadway Musical Tina

She's simply the best! Adrienne Warren, the Tony-nominated star currently debuting the title role in the West End premiere of the Tina Turner bio-musical Tina, has signed on to play the role in the upcoming Broadway production. Broadway dates and venue will be announced soon.



Turner said, "I'm so proud of everything that Adrienne has achieved over the last year in the West End. She has given it everything she's got, she has poured her soul into it and she deserves every success. I am thrilled she will be reprising her role in New York, and I cannot wait to see her on that Broadway stage on opening night."



Warren said, "Working on this show has been a life-changing experience for me. Tina's unshakable courage, grace and determination have been our constant inspiration, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to be part of this telling of her story. It has been an amazing year in London, working with the incredible Phyllida Lloyd, Katori Hall and the creative team, in a city that has welcomed me with open arms. Returning home to Broadway, in this role and in this show, is a dream come true."



Warren earned a Tony nomination for her performance in Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed which came after a standout Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical. Her other theater credits include Dreamgirls at the Apollo Theatre and The Wiz at City Center Encores!



Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.



Born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Turner rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. She later revealed in her autobiography that she had suffered domestic abuse at his hands—they separated in 1976 and divorced two years later. Turner later made a massive comeback in the 1980s. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has sold 180 million records worldwide and been honored with 11 Grammy Awards.



Warren will continue in the West End staging until April 13.



