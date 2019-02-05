Tony Yazbeck to Star in Marc Blitzstein's Folk Opera The Cradle Will Rock at Classic Stage

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck has signed on to headline the upcoming new off-Broadway staging of Marc Blitzstein's folk opera The Cradle Will Rock. The previously announced production of Classic Stage Company, directed by Artistic Director John Doyle, will begin previews on March 21 and open on April 3.



Yazbeck is a Tony nominee for On the Town, with other Broadway credits including Prince of Broadway, Finding Neverland, White Christmas, Gypsy and A Chorus Line. He will soon star as Percy Blakeney in Manhattan Concert Productions' upcoming one-night presentation of The Scarlet Pimpernel.



Set in Steeltown, USA, The Cradle Will Rock centers on laborer Larry Foreman (Yazbeck), who struggles to unionize fellow steelworkers against mounting attacks from a greedy industrialist and uses his power to influence nearly everyone else in town.



Joining Yazbeck in the cast will be Olivier winner Lara Pulver (Gypsy) as Moll, Tony nominee David Garrison (The Visit) as Mr. Mister, Ken Barnett (Fun Home) as Editor Daily, Eddie Cooper (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) as Junior Mister, Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me) as Reverend Salvation, Ian Lowe (Murder for Two) as Yasha, Kara Mikula (Allegro) as Sister Mister, Sally Ann Triplett (Sweeney Todd) as Mrs. Mister and Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Ella.



The production will feature scenic design by Doyle, with music supervision by Greg Jarrett, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James.



The Cradle Will Rock will play a limited engagement through May 19.