Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tony Yazbeck to Star in Marc Blitzstein's Folk Opera The Cradle Will Rock at Classic Stage

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 5, 2019
Tony Yazbeck
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck has signed on to headline the upcoming new off-Broadway staging of Marc Blitzstein's folk opera The Cradle Will Rock. The previously announced production of Classic Stage Company, directed by Artistic Director John Doyle, will begin previews on March 21 and open on April 3.

Yazbeck is a Tony nominee for On the Town, with other Broadway credits including Prince of Broadway, Finding Neverland, White Christmas, Gypsy and A Chorus Line. He will soon star as Percy Blakeney in Manhattan Concert Productions' upcoming one-night presentation of The Scarlet Pimpernel.

Set in Steeltown, USA, The Cradle Will Rock centers on laborer Larry Foreman (Yazbeck), who struggles to unionize fellow steelworkers against mounting attacks from a greedy industrialist and uses his power to influence nearly everyone else in town.

Joining Yazbeck in the cast will be Olivier winner Lara Pulver (Gypsy) as Moll, Tony nominee David Garrison (The Visit) as Mr. Mister, Ken Barnett (Fun Home) as Editor Daily, Eddie Cooper (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui) as Junior Mister, Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me) as Reverend Salvation, Ian Lowe (Murder for Two) as Yasha, Kara Mikula (Allegro) as Sister Mister, Sally Ann Triplett (Sweeney Todd) as Mrs. Mister and Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Ella.

The production will feature scenic design by Doyle, with music supervision by Greg Jarrett, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James.

The Cradle Will Rock will play a limited engagement through May 19.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. NBC Cancels Hair Live! Musical Presentation
  2. Adrienne Warren to Reprise Performance as Tina Turner in Broadway Musical Tina
  3. 25 Years of Firsts with Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the Songwriters Behind The Prom
  4. 10-Time Tony Winner The Band's Visit Announces Final Performance on Broadway
  5. Final Casting Set for Broadway Revival of All My Sons

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters