Tony Yazbeck to Star in The Scarlet Pimpernel Concert at Lincoln Center

Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck has been cast in the central role of Percy Blakeney in Manhattan Concert Productions' highly anticipated new staging of The Scarlet Pimpernel. The previously announced production, directed by Tony nominee Gabriel Barre and music-directed by Jason Howland, will appear for one night at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on February 18, 2019 at 8:00pm.



Yazbeck is a Tony nominee for On the Town, with other Broadway credits including Prince of Broadway, Finding Neverland, White Christmas, Gypsy and A Chorus Line.



Yazbeck joins a previously announced cast that includes Tony nominee Laura Osnes as Marguerite, Tony nominee Norm Lewis as Chauvelin, Corey Cott as Armand, Drew Gehling as Prince of Wales/Robespierre and Dana Costello as Marie.



With music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics and book by Nan Knighton, The Scarlet Pimpernel is based on Baroness Orczy's 20th-century novel of the same name, which takes place at the peak of the French Revolution and the fight for liberty, equality and fraternity.



Set in England and France, The Scarlet Pimpernel tells the story of an English nobleman, Sir Percy Blakeney (Yazbeck), who adopts a secret identity to battle the forces of evil during the Reign of Terror of the French Revolution.