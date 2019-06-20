Jelani Alladin to Take On Title Role in Hercules in Central Park

Jelani Alladin has been cast in the title role of the highly anticipated Public Works staging of Hercules. The previously announced production will play the Public Theater's outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park from August 31 through September 8.



Alladin originated the role of Kristoff in the Broadway musical Frozen. He has been seen off-Broadway in The Lightning Thief, Sweetee and Don’t Bother Me, I Can't Cope.



The Hercules cast will also include Tony winner Roger Bart—who voiced the songs of Hercules in the animated film—now graduating to the role of Hades—along with Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) as Meg, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton) as Phil, Jeff Hiller (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) as Panic, Ramona Keller (Brooklyn) as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence (Gettin' the Band Back Together) as Calliope and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville) as Terpsichore.



They'll be joined by the Broadway Inspirational Voices—recipients of a special 2019 Tony Honor—who are celebrating their 25th Silver Anniversary this year.



Featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, Hercules is based on the legendary title hero of Greek mythology who was snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live as a half-man, half-god. Now a teenager, he is required to perform a rite of passage on Earth to prove himself worthy of living with the gods on Mount Olympus.



Directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Chase Brock, Hercules will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, music supervision/arrangements by Michael Kosarin and sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz.