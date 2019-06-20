Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Jelani Alladin to Take On Title Role in Hercules in Central Park

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 20, 2019
Jelani Alladin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Jelani Alladin has been cast in the title role of the highly anticipated Public Works staging of Hercules. The previously announced production will play the Public Theater's outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park from August 31 through September 8.

Alladin originated the role of Kristoff in the Broadway musical Frozen. He has been seen off-Broadway in The Lightning Thief, Sweetee and Don’t Bother Me, I Can't Cope.

The Hercules cast will also include Tony winner Roger Bart—who voiced the songs of Hercules in the animated film—now graduating to the role of Hades—along with Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening) as Meg, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton) as Phil, Jeff Hiller (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) as Panic, Ramona Keller (Brooklyn) as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence (Gettin' the Band Back Together) as Calliope and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville) as Terpsichore.

They'll be joined by the Broadway Inspirational Voices—recipients of a special 2019 Tony Honor—who are celebrating their 25th Silver Anniversary this year.

Featuring a book by Kristoffer Diaz, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by David Zippel, Hercules is based on the legendary title hero of Greek mythology who was snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live as a half-man, half-god. Now a teenager, he is required to perform a rite of passage on Earth to prove himself worthy of living with the gods on Mount Olympus.

Directed by Lear deBessonet and choreographed by Chase Brock, Hercules will feature scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Andrea Hood, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, music supervision/arrangements by Michael Kosarin and sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Prom Will End Its Run on Broadway
  2. Hear the People Sing with James Corden in This Les Misérables Edition of Crosswalk the Musical
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway
  4. Andrew Garfield Top Choice to Lead Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Film; Netflix Will Produce
  5. Hadestown, The Ferryman & More Triumph at 2019 Tony Awards

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Tootsie Chicago Frozen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters