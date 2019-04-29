Broadway Inspirational Voices, Peter Entin, Joseph Blakely Forbes & FDNY to Receive 2019 Tony Honors

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the 2019 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry: Broadway Inspirational Voices founded by Michael McElroy; Peter Entin, retired Vice President of Theatre Operations for the Shubert Organization; Joseph Blakely Forbes, Founder and President, Scenic Art Studios, Inc. and FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9.



“We are thrilled to present the 2019 Tony Honors to such an incredible group this year. [They] are the unsung heroes of our community,” said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in a joint statement. “Their contributions to our industry are invaluable, and they are each beyond deserving of this recognition.”



Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) is a diverse, professional choir of Broadway artists, united to change lives through the power of music and service. The company was founded by Tony nominee Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir and in 1999 reincarnated to its current name. In 2010, BIV became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission consists of providing hope to inspire and transform youth in need through music and the arts.



Entin was hired by The Shubert Organization in 1974, beginning a remarkable 43-year career with the company. He made a steady rise through the ranks to the position of Vice President of Theatre Operations, a position he held for more than a decade until his retirement in June 2017. He oversaw the operations of 17 historic Broadway theaters owned by The Shubert Organization. Over those years he also directed operations of Shubert-run theatres in Boston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. As an active member of the theatre community, Peter generously donated his time and talent to a range of not-for-profit arts organizations, as well as playing an active role at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund. He served on the Board of Governors of The Broadway League, as a Trustee of Local 306 Theatre Employees Health Fund and was also a Trustee of the Treasurers & Ticket Sellers Local 751 Pension Fund.



Forbes became a member of United Scenic Artists Local 829 in 1979 and began his professional career at Nolans Scenery Studios, where he painted several iconic Broadway productions including Annie, Cats, A Chorus Line and Evita. In 1994, Forbes founded Scenic Art Studios, Inc. which has become the premiere scene painting studio for Broadway Scenery. Since its inception, the company has created backdrops, sculptures, and painted built scenery for more than 350 Broadway productions. In an effort to share his love for scene painting, Forbes founded The Studio and Forum of Scenic Arts in 2004, a not-for-profit school, where he still enjoys being an instructor. It is the studio’s mission to teach the traditional skills of scene painting, while incorporating new materials and techniques.



FDNY – Engine 54/Ladder 4/Battalion 9 is located on Eighth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street, right in the heart of the Theater District and their motto “Never Missed a Performance,” is reflective of the community they serve. The “Pride of Midtown,” lost 15 firefighters on September 11, the most of any firehouse in the city, and they have stood strong ever since with a memorial outside of the firehouse honoring their fallen comrades. The company is an integral part of the theater community, conducting fire inspections in each of the theatera, and having one of the fastest response times in the city.



The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theater, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.