Michael McCormick Is the New 'Wonderful' Wizard of Wicked on Broadway

Broadway veteran Michael McCormick steps into the hit musical Wicked for the first time on February 18. He takes over the role of The Wizard from Kevin Chamberlin, who played his final performance at the Gershwin Theatre on February 17.



McCormick is a main-stem alum most recently seen in Hello, Dolly! His other credits include Chaplin, Elf, Curtains, The Pajama Game, Gypsy, La Bête, 1776 and Kiss of the Spider Woman.



McCormick joins a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond and Kristen Martin as Nessarose.



As previously announced, the production will welcome Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose beginning on March 12.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.