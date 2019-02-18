Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael McCormick Is the New 'Wonderful' Wizard of Wicked on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 18, 2019
Michael McCormick
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway veteran Michael McCormick steps into the hit musical Wicked for the first time on February 18. He takes over the role of The Wizard from Kevin Chamberlin, who played his final performance at the Gershwin Theatre on February 17.

McCormick is a main-stem alum most recently seen in Hello, Dolly! His other credits include Chaplin, Elf, Curtains, The Pajama Game, Gypsy, La Bête, 1776 and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

McCormick joins a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond and Kristen Martin as Nessarose.

As previously announced, the production will welcome Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose beginning on March 12.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled
  4. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  5. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters