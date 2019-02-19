Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Cyndi Lauper Sparkles and Shines at The Cher Show

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 19, 2019
Cyndi Lauper with Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks and Stephanie J. Block
(Photos: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

There's no turning back time because Tony winner Cyndi Lauper (Kinky Boots) visited The Cher Show on February 15! Lauper has been a longtime friend and collaborator of Cher since playing the opening act of the 1999 Do You Believe? concert tour. Lauper also paid tribute to Cher when she received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018. After cheering on the new musical, Lauper went backstage to celebrate with stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, Jarrod Spector and more. Check out photos of the songstress and be sure to visit the Neil Simon Theatre to see the show for yourself.

Cyndi Lauper with the cast of "The Cher Show"
(Photos: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Darren Criss Marries Longtime Girlfriend Mia Swier in New Orleans
  2. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  3. Gotta Dance: Get to Know Head-Turning My Fair Lady Standout Steven Trumon Gray
  4. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled
  5. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Mean Girls King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters