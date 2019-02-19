Cyndi Lauper Sparkles and Shines at The Cher Show

Cyndi Lauper with Micaela Diamond, Teal Wicks and Stephanie J. Block

(Photos: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

There's no turning back time because Tony winner Cyndi Lauper (Kinky Boots) visited The Cher Show on February 15! Lauper has been a longtime friend and collaborator of Cher since playing the opening act of the 1999 Do You Believe? concert tour. Lauper also paid tribute to Cher when she received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018. After cheering on the new musical, Lauper went backstage to celebrate with stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, Jarrod Spector and more. Check out photos of the songstress and be sure to visit the Neil Simon Theatre to see the show for yourself.