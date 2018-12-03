Hamilton's Creative Team, Cher & More Receive Kennedy Center Honors

How lucky we are to be alive right now! Hamilton creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire received Kennedy Center Honors on December 2. The Tony winners were honored alongside music icons Cher (whose story is currently represented on Broadway with The Cher Show) and Reba McEntire, jazz musician Wayne Shorter and composer Philip Glass, who composed an original score for the Broadway's upcoming King Lear. The night was hosted by Gloria Estefan and featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Tony winner Kristen Chenoweth, opera diva Renee Fleming, Tony winner Cyndi Lauper, Hamilton original cast members Phillippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Renee Elise Goldsberry and more. Check out the photos and be sure to watch the full broadcast of Kennedy Center Honors an December 26 on CBS.

Hamilton creative team members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler, Thomas Kail, and Alex Lacamoire take a selfie.

(Photo: Ron Sachs for Pool/Getty Images)