Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Shoshana Bean Sets Broadway Return in Waitress

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 21, 2019
Shoshana Bean
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Shoshana Bean is headed back to the Great White Way. The power-voiced stage star will take on the central role of Jenna in Waitress beginning on March 18. She'll replace Stephanie Torns, who will play her final performance in the role on March 17.

Bean returns to Broadway for the first time since 2006, when she concluded a celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Songs for a New World.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Joey McIntyre as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Eddie Jemison as Ogie.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Bean will play a limited engagement through May 12.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hamilton Welcomes Austin Scott as New Broadway Star
  2. Lin-Manuel Miranda Travels to Arendelle for a Visit to Frozen on Broadway
  3. Bryan Cranston-Led Network Announces Second Broadway Extension
  4. Celebrating Black History Month: Broadway Milestones You Ought to Know
  5. Gotta Dance: Get to Know Head-Turning My Fair Lady Standout Steven Trumon Gray

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters