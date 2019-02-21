Shoshana Bean Sets Broadway Return in Waitress

Shoshana Bean is headed back to the Great White Way. The power-voiced stage star will take on the central role of Jenna in Waitress beginning on March 18. She'll replace Stephanie Torns, who will play her final performance in the role on March 17.



Bean returns to Broadway for the first time since 2006, when she concluded a celebrated run as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Songs for a New World.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Joey McIntyre as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Eddie Jemison as Ogie.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



Bean will play a limited engagement through May 12.