Helen J Shen on Her Year of Maybe Happy Ending: 'This Is Beyond Anything I Could've Ever Dreamed'

Maybe Happy Ending is the reigning Tony-winning Best Musical—an accolade that seemed all but assured going into the June 8 ceremony. But a year ago, when Helen J Shen had just booked her Broadway debut as retired Helperbot Claire in Hue Park and Will Aronson’s futuristic musical, nothing about this little-show-that-could felt like a sure thing. “Needless to say,” Shen tells Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal now, “it’s been quite the year of dream coming true after dream coming true.”

Watch their full conversation below.