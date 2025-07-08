 Skip to main content
Helen J Shen on Her Year of Maybe Happy Ending: 'This Is Beyond Anything I Could've Ever Dreamed'

The Broadway Show
by Hayley Levitt • Jul 8, 2025
Helen J Shen at the 2025 Tony Awards
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Maybe Happy Ending is the reigning Tony-winning Best Musical—an accolade that seemed all but assured going into the June 8 ceremony. But a year ago, when Helen J Shen had just booked her Broadway debut as retired Helperbot Claire in Hue Park and Will Aronson’s futuristic musical, nothing about this little-show-that-could felt like a sure thing. “Needless to say,” Shen tells Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal now, “it’s been quite the year of dream coming true after dream coming true.”

Watch their full conversation below.

