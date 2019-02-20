Sponsored
Oscar Hammerstein II Bio-Musical Sincerely, Oscar Adds Azudi Onyejekwe to the Cast

by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 20, 2019
Azudi Onyejekwe
(Photo provided by Keith Sherman & Associates)

Sincerely, Oscar, the highly anticipated new musical celebrating Tony-winning lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, has announced Broadway alum Azudi Onyejekwe as the newest addition to its cast. Onyejekwe replaces the previously announced Johnathan Lee Iverson in the production, set to play Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre beginning on March 27 with an opening night set for April 4.

Onyejekwe's Broadway résumé includes Violet and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. He has been seen on-screen in Hair Brained.

Featuring a book written by Doreen Taylor, who will also star, and direction by Dugg McDonough, Sincerely, Oscar highlights Hammerstein's journey to becoming Broadway's greatest lyricist. The musical will explore Hammerstein's life in his words while showcasing more than 30 of his greatest songs from shows like The Sound of Music, Show Boat, Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, Allegro and more. The musical incorporates personal correspondence, unpublished lyrics, interviews and rare memoirs to give insight into Hammerstein's legacy.

The show will feature scenic design by Jason Simms, lighting design by David Pedemonti, costume design by Dawna Oak, sound design by Robert Balan and projection design by Brittany Merenda. Lou Lanza is the musical director and arranger, with string arrangements by Joshua Godoy.

Sincerely, Oscar is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 30.

