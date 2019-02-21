La Jolla Playhouse Announces Second Extension to Princess Diana Musical

San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse has announced a second extension for the world premiere Princess Diana bio-musical Diana. Originally slated to conclude its limited engagement on March 31, the musical which was first extended to April 7 will now run through April 14. Performances kicked off on February 19.



British actress Jeanna de Waal takes on the title role in the new musical, written by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by David Bryan and direction by Christopher Ashley. The production features choreography by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.



Set in 1981, Diana finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.



The cast also includes Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, along with ensemble members Holly Ann Butler, Taylor Coleman, Eric Coles, Bruce Dow, Evan Duff, Madison Noelle Hall, Shaye Hopkins, Nicole Javier, Justin Keats, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Allyn Moriyon, Lauren Livia Muehl, Jamen Nanthakumar, Enrico Nassi, Katheryne Penny, Lindsay Roberts, Tara Shoemaker and Bethany Ann Tesark.



The creative team includes scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Gareth Owen and orchestrator John Clancy.