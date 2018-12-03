Sponsored
La Jolla Playhouse Announces One-Week Extension to World Premiere Princess Diana Musical

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 3, 2018
Jeanna de Waal
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse has extended the world premiere run of the highly anticipated Princess Diana bio-musical Diana. Originally slated to conclude its limited engagement on March 31, 2019, the previously announced musical will now end its run on April 7. Performances will kick off on February 19.

British actress Jeanna de Waal will take on the title role in the new musical, written by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis, with a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by David Bryan and direction by Christopher Ashley. The production will feature choreography by Kelly Devine. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Diana is set in 1981 and finds the world ready for a royal wedding. Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny. But her unabashed honesty, modern perspective and gentle compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.

Hear from de Waal herself in the video preview of Diana below.

