Andrew Durand & More to Join Bertie Carvel in Broadway's Ink

Full casting is here for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Ink, James Graham's thriller about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun. Olivier winner Rupert Goold will direct the previously announced production, slated to begin previews on April 2 with an opening scheduled for April 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



Newly announced cast members include Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels) as Beverly/Christopher Timothy, David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Brian McConnell, Bill Buell (The History Boys) as Frank Nicklin/Hetherington/Percy Roberts, Eden Marryshow (Pipeline) as Ray Mills/Lee Howard, Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman) as Sir Alick/Rees-Mogg/Chapel Father, Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde) as Bench Hand/TV Host/Croiset, Michael Siberry (Junk) as Hugh Cudlipp, Robert Stanton (Saint Joan) as Bernard Shrimsley/Brittenden, Tara Summers (The Hard Problem) as Joyce Hopkirk/Muriel McKay, Erin Neufer (Nathan the Wise) as Anna Murdoch/Diana/Chrissie/Apprentice and Rana Roy (Queen America) as Stephanie Rahn.



They join the previously announced Bertie Carvel repeating his Olivier-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch alongside Olivier winner Jonny Lee Miller as editor Larry Lamb.



Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.



The creative team includes Bunny Christie (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music and sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreography and movement direction) and Julie McBride (music direction).



Ink is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 9.