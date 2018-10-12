Bertie Carvel to Reprise Olivier-Winning Turn in Broadway's Ink; Jonny Lee Miller Will Co-Star

Principal casting is set for the Broadway premiere of Ink, James Graham's thriller about the making of the tabloid newspaper The Sun. Bertie Carvel will repeat his Olivier-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch alongside Olivier winner Jonny Lee Miller as editor Larry Lamb. Olivier winner Rupert Goold will direct the previously announced production, slated to begin previews on April 2 with an opening scheduled for April 24 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



Carvel returns to Broadway following a Tony-nominated turn (which also earned him an Olivier Award) as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda. He took home his second Olivier for his performance in Ink.



Previously seen on Broadway in After Miss Julie, Miller earned an Olivier for his turn in Frankenstein. He has won acclaim on the small screen for his role in the CBS crime drama Elementary.



Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.



Carvel was joined by Richard Coyle as Larry Lamb in the London staging of Ink. Additional casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.