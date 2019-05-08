Sponsored
Vanessa Carlton to Make Broadway Debut in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 8, 2019
Vanessa Carlton
(Photo: Getty Images)

We'd most definitely walk a thousand miles to see this performer sing out on Broadway. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton has signed on to portray another music star, Carole King, in the hit bio-musical Beautiful this summer. Carlton will begin performances on June 27, succeeding Chilina Kennedy, who will exit the production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on June 26.

Beautiful will mark Carlton's first Broadway credit. Her debut single, "A Thousand Miles," and debut album, Be Not Nobody, launched her to fame in 2002, garnering 2003 Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalists. Carlton's latest album, Liberman, was released in 2015.

Carlton will join a Broadway cast that includes Evan Todd as Gerry Goffin, Kara Lindsay as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner and Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and music supervision by Jason Howland, Beautiful features an array of songs from the catalogue of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

Carlton will remain with Beautiful for a ten-week limited run.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The inspiring true story of how Carole King became the soundtrack of a generation.
