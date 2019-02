This just might be the news of the day! One Man, Two Guvnors, the smash 2012 Broadway comedy which took home a Tony Award for lead actor James Corden, is being turned into a major motion picture, according to Deadline. Oli Refson will adapt the play for the screen, with playwright Richard Bean and director Nicholas Hytner serving as exec producers.



Based on Carlo Goldoni's The Servant of Two Masters, the comedy follows the absent-minded Francis Henshall (played on Broadway by Corden), as he agrees to work for a local gangster as well as a criminal in hiding. Both of his new bosses, however, are linked in a tangled web of schemes and romantic associations.



No word yet on whether Corden will reprise his Tony-winning performance on-screen; till we know, look back at his comic tour de force below.