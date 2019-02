Mark your calendar! The Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring achievement in off-Broadway, have scheduled its 34th annual ceremony for May 5, 2019 at 7:00pm. The event will be held at NYU's Skirball Center.



Special honors this year will go to the late playwright and director María Irene Fornés, who will be posthumously inducted onto the Playwrights' Sidewalk; the casting agency Telsey + Company, set to receive the Outstanding Body of Work Award; and general manager Terry Byrne, who will receive the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award.



Nominations for the 2019 Lortel Awards will be announced on April 3. For a look back at last year's competitive Lortel winners, click here.