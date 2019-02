We're counting down the days until the premiere of FX's new limited series Fosse/Verdon, which follows the romantic and professional partnership of iconic Broadway collaborators Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. FX has just released a fresh trailer from the series, featuring Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Tony nominee Michelle Williams as the legendary title stars. Watch the drama unfold below and mark your calendar: Fosse/Verdon debuts on FX on April 9.