Ismenia Mendes, Lucy Taylor, Marceline Hugot, Quincy Tyler Bernstine & Karen Kandel in "Marys Seacole"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Marys Seacole, Starring Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Extends World Premiere Run with LCT3

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 28, 2019

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an extension for its acclaimed world premiere production of Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview). Originally scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 24, the production will now conclude its run at the Claire Tow Theater on April 7. Obie winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine stars.

Marys Seacole centers on Mary (Bernstine), an ambitious Jamaican woman determined to live a grand life; her adventures take her across oceans and eras, from a battlefield of the Crimean War to a contemporary nursing home and many times and places in between. The play is described as an exploration of what it means to be a woman who is paid to care.

Joining Bernstine in the cast is Gabby Beans, Marceline Hugot, Karen Kandel, Ismenia Mendes and Lucy Taylor.

Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the production, which began previews on February 9 and officially opened on February 25.

