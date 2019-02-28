Sponsored
David Cale in "We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time" at the Goodman Theatre
(Photo: Liz Lauren)

David Cale's Musical Memoir We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time to Play the Public Theater

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 28, 2019

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced the New York premiere of We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, a solo musical written and performed by David Cale (Harry Clarke). Robert Falls will direct the production, set to begin previews on June 13 ahead of a June 27 opening night.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Cale and music co-written with Matthew Dean Marsh, the musical follows a young Cale, who escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of Cale's mother unite in the vivid musical memoir of hope, family and transcendence.

Cale returns to the Public after appearing in Deep in a Dream of You and The Total Bent. In addition to his acclaimed play Harry Clarke, which starred Billy Crudup, Cale's solo works include Palomino, A Likely Story, Lillian and The Redthroats.

We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time will feature scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Paul Marlow, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and arrangements/music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.

Falls directed the world premiere staging of We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, which played Chicago's Goodman Theatre in 2018.

The Public Theater production is scheduled to play a limited run through July 14.

