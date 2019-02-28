Sponsored
Sheridan Smith to Star in London's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 28, 2019
Sheridan Smith
(Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Two-time Olivier winner Sheridan Smith has been cast as the Narrator in the upcoming new West End staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The previously announced West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical will play an 11-week limited engagement at the iconic London Palladium beginning on July 11 and concluding on September 8.

Smith earned Olivier Awards for her turns in Legally Blonde: The Musical and Flare Path, with nominated performances in Little Shop of Horrors and Funny Girl. Her other stage credits include Into the Woods, The Taming of the Shrew, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Tinderbox: a Revenge Comedy.

Told entirely through song with the help of a Narrator (Sheridan), the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

Featuring music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There’s One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

