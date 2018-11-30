Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Will Return to London in 2019

Joseph's dreams are coming true! A new staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will appear at the iconic London Palladium in 2019. Featuring an entirely new creative team to be announced soon, the West End production will play an 11-week limited engagement beginning on July 11 and concluding on September 8.



Told entirely through song with the help of a narrator, the musical follows the story of Jacob's favorite son, Joseph, and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh’s right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.



Featuring music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Rice, the show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There’s One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."



Casting for the London Palladium production of Joseph will be announced at a later date.