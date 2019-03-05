Come From Away, Company & The Inheritance Lead 2019 Olivier Award Nominations

Nominations are here for the 2019 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater. Leading the way with nine nominations each is the West End transfer of David Hein and Irene Sankoff's acclaimed musical Come From Away and director Marianne Elliott's gender-blind staging of Company. Matthew Lopez's two-part epic The Inheritance earned the most nominations for a play, with eight. Performance nominations of note include Kelli O’Hara, Ken Watanabe and Ruthie Ann Miles for reprising their performances in the Tony-winning revival of The King and I, Patti LuPone for her celebrated turn in Company and Adrienne Warren for her performance as Tina Turner in the Broadway-bound Tina. Left off the list completely was the Broadway-aimed musical Hadestown. The 2019 Olivier Awards ceremony, hosted by Jason Manford, will be held at the Royal Albert Hall on April 7. A full list of nominations can be found below.



MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Fun Home at Young Vic

Six at Arts Theatre

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre



AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

Sweat at Donmar Warehouse



BEST NEW COMEDY

Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York's Theatre

Nine Night at National Theatre—Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre



BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Marc Antolin for Little Shop of Horrors at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic

Ken Watanabe for The King and I at The London Palladium



BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Kelli O'Hara for The King and I at The London Palladium

Adrienne Warren for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre



BEST ACTOR

Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Arinzé Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre

Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre



BEST ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre

Eileen Atkins for The Height of the Storm at Wyndham’s Theatre

Patsy Ferran for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for Antony and Cleopatra at National Theatre—Olivier

Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Clive Carter for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Richard Fleeshman for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Robert Hands for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Ruthie Ann Miles for The King and I at The London Palladium

“The Queens”—Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel—for Six at Arts Theatre

Rachel Tucker for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Keir Charles for Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre

Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1

Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre

Chris Walley for The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Susan Brown for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre

Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre—Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

Come From Away—Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Fun Home—Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic

The Inheritance—Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

A Monster Calls—Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic

Six—Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre



MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Company at Gielgud Theatre

The King and I at The London Palladium



CUNARD BEST REVIVAL

King Lear at Duke of York's Theatre

The Lieutenant of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre

The Price at Wyndham's Theatre

Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre



SIR PETER HALL AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton



BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King and I at The London Palladium

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre

Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre



BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

16 + A Room/Solo Echo/Bill by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler’s Wells

Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

Playlist (Track 1, 2) by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

The Unknown Soldier by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells

John Macfarlane for his design of Swan Lake at Royal Opera House

Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of The Great Tamer at Sadler’s Wells



BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

Snow White at The London Palladium

Songs for Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre

The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

Moe Bar-El for his performance in Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Flesh and Bone at Soho Theatre

Jonathan Hyde for his performance in Gently Down the Stream at Park Theatre

The Phlebotomist at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Athena Stevens for Schism at Park Theatre



WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Lee Curran for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre



ROYAL ALBERT HALL AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

Carolyn Downing for Summer and Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Fly Davis for Caroline, or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre

Catherine Zuber for The King and I at The London Palladium



BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Anna Fleischle for Home, I'm Darling at National Theatre—Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre



BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

Lessons in Love and Violence at Royal Opera House

The Turn of the Screw at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in War Requiem at London Coliseum

The English National Opera chorus for Paul Bunyan at Wilton’s Music Hall

Andris Nelsons for his conducting of Lohengrin at Royal Opera House

The ensemble of Porgy and Bess at London Coliseum