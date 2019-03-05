Magic Mike The Musical Is Accepting Audition Videos for a Diverse Cast of Leading Men

Calling all men who have what it takes! Producers of the Broadway-bound Magic Mike The Musical are accepting audition videos for a cast of leading men for the new tuner based on the hit film franchise. The previously announced musical will play a world premiere pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020.



"When Channing Tatum and his co-stars first appeared on the screen, it was unlike anything anyone had ever seen—and we are looking for actors who can surprise and dazzle us in that same unprecedented way," said the show's director, Trip Cullman. "We are especially open to men of any race, ethnicity or creed as long as they are that elusive unicorn who can act, dance and sing brilliantly. So that should be easy!"



Candidates must be true triple-threats as the show requires phenomenal actors, dancers and singers. They must be men between the ages of 18-30 and in excellent physical shape. Any entrants who meet the artistic needs of the production may be contacted for an in-person callback in New York City.



Those interested in being considered for the production should send an email by March 17 with a self-taped video audition via an unlisted YouTube link or Vimeo that includes:

A brief pop/rock song no longer than one minute in length that shows off your range (with piano accompaniment).

A brief contemporary or hip-hop dance clip no longer than two minutes in length that shows off your athleticism, technique and any special skills (gymnastics, tumbling, etc). Please do not send any tapes that include nudity.

A current headshot and résumé that includes your height and weight.

Your current location, email address, cell phone number and date of birth.

All tapes will be reviewed by the casting team and you will be contacted promptly if any additional information or audition material is needed.



Set before the movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, the stage musical tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices.



In addition to director Cullman (Choir Boy), the creative team includes Tony- and Pulitzer-winning songwriters Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Riverdale) and choreographer Camille A. Brown (Once on This Island).