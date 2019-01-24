Magic Mike The Musical Will Let Loose in Boston Before Broadway

Magic Mike is bumping and grinding its way to the stage. The new musical based on the hit screen franchise has scheduled a world premiere pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from November 30, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Magic Mike The Musical, billed as a prequel to the movies, features an original score by award-winning Next to Normal creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Film star Channing Tatum, whose life experiences served as the basis for the screenplays, is one of the musical's producers.



Tatum said in a statement, "When we were shooting Magic Mike, I looked at myself in a thong and thought, 'Well, Chan, say goodbye to your career!' So the idea that seven years later a Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team would be making a full-fledged musical prequel is definitive proof that God loves strippers. I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter in the Magic Mike story. So get ready, Boston. The road to Broadway begins on November 30!"



Set before the movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, the stage musical tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?



In addition to Tony and Pulitzer winners Kitt and Yorkey, the creative team includes book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Riverdale), director Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) and choreographer Camille A. Brown (Once on This Island).



A recent reading featured a cast led by Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Cheyenne Jackson, John Behlmann, Dyllón Burnside, Heath Calvert, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Ana Villafañe.



Casting for the Boston production and future Broadway plans will be announced at a later time.



The Emerson Colonial Theatre last hosted the world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is slated to open on Broadway this summer.