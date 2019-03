Jeremy O. Harris’ new play Daddy, starring Alan Cumming, has a star-studded opening night at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre on March 5. Daddy is directed by Danya Taymor and also features Donald Peet, 13 Reason Why's Tommy Dorfman and You's Hari Nef. After taking their opening night bows, the ccompany was joined by model Emily Ratajkowski, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and more. Check out the photos of the after-party and don't miss out on this new work.

Daddy's Tommy Dorfman and Alan Cumming with model Emily Ratajkowski

Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon arrives.