Mischief Theatre to Team Up with Penn & Teller for Magic Goes Wrong at Vaudeville Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 7, 2019
Henry Lewis
(Photo provided by Jo Allan PR)

Mischief Theatre, the celebrated troupe behind Broadway and West End hit The Play That Goes Wrong, has announced their next comedy, Magic Goes Wrong, created with magic legends and Broadway alums Penn & Teller. Adam Meggido will direct the production set to play London's Vaudeville Theatre, with previews scheduled to begin on December 14, 2019 and an opening night slated for January 8, 2020. The Play That Goes Wrong producers Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams are on the producing team.

"We can't believe we're getting to work with the iconic Penn & Teller for Magic Goes Wrong," said Mischief Theatre Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer. "The next Goes Wrong show has been a long time coming so we can't wait for audiences to join the original Mischief company at the Vaudeville for what we're sure will be an evening full of surprises—mainly for us and the stage management!"

"When our own magic has gone wrong, we were miserable, but when it's somebody else, it's hilarious, so this seems like the perfect project for Mischief and us," said Teller. "We're huge fans of theirs, so collaborating with them was a privilege and an astonishment. Any idea we'd pitch them, right on the spot they'd turn it around and make us double over laughing. We're very proud of the results and hope you enjoy the show."

"I am a nearly lifelong fan of Penn & Teller and working with the Mischief Theatre Company has been pure joy," said Abrams. "I expect all that to change with this new production."

Written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields and Teller, Magic Goes Wrong is described as an evening of grand illusion featuring the Mischief company playing a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event.

Complete casting will be announced soon.

