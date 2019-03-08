Sponsored
Brian d'Arcy James, Holley Fain & a Cast of New Stars Breathe Fresh Life into The Ferryman

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 8, 2019
A talented slate of stage veterans joined the cast of Jez Butterworth's fiery new drama The Ferryman on February 19. They took over for the play's original cast, who opened director Sam Mendes' celebrated production at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 21, 2018.

New company members include Brian d'Arcy James as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl as Mary Carney, Fred Applegate as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown as Muldoon, Sean Delaney as Michael Carney, Jack DiFalco as Shane Corcoran, Ethan Dubin as Oisin Carney, Shuler Hensley as Tom Kettle, Terence Keeley as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet as James Joseph (JJ) Carney, Ann McDonough as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale as Shena Carney and Graham Winton as Frank Magennis.

They join current cast members Charles Dale as Father Horrigan, Matilda Lawler as Honor Carney, Michael Quinton McArthur as Declan Corcoran, Willow McCarthy as Mercy Carney, Brooklyn Shuck as Nunu (Nuala) Carney, Glenn Speers as Lawrence Malone and Fionnula Flanagan as Aunt Maggie Far Away, with Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Trevor Harrison Braun, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne and four babies who rotate in the role of Bobby Carney.

The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.

To toast the reinvigorated production, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the new batch of stars inhabiting the Carney farmhouse to deliver a theater experience unlike any other on Broadway.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Newsletters