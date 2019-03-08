Mean Girls' Ashley Park on Feeling 'Punk'd,' Dancing in Stilettos and Saying Goodbye to Gretchen Wieners

In the corporate world, employees leaving a job are often asked to sit through an exit interview with HR about their time at the company. That concept doesn’t exist for Broadway performers, but we love checking in with stars as they finish up a successful run. Ashley Park's time in Mean Girls was certainly successful: she brought her own flair to the role of Gretchen Wieners, earned a Tony nomination for her performance, and, best of all, she's now buddies with Tina Fey. As previously reported, the talented performer will appear in Netflix's Tales of the City. She takes her final bow in Mean Girls on March 10. But before she does, Broadway.com asked Park to share her thoughts on what she’ll miss about being a queen bee at North Shore High.

How did you feel when you first got this job?

Honestly, I couldn't believe it. I was in complete shock, so grateful and excited, all at the same time. It happened so fast, like all within a week, from the time I learned about the audition to being told I got the part. And the whirlwind had only just begun. Thinking back on that moment now, I can digest how crazy and magical it was. And truly telling of how sometimes in this business, things can line up without intention on your part. If it's meant to be, it'll happen, if you just trust and relinquish control. Also, part of me still thinks this has all been one elaborate episode of "punk'd"...but with Tina Fey as the host instead of Ashton Kutcher.



How do you feel now that you’re leaving?

I feel so proud of this show, of all the folks behind it, and for my time here. It's been so fulfilling for me personally to witness an entire company of people grow and learn together. The work bonded us, but then so did each one of our individual efforts to really focus on cultivating the good. Instantly and inevitably, the nice culture we were able to build, on and off stage is truly something that I feel so proud of and I can't say that enough. Also, for each of us getting to work on a show, or any opportunity for that matter, that encourages young people especially young women to rise up by accepting one another and not be afraid to be all that they can be is awesome. I feel grateful that I was given this opportunity and that roles like Gretchen exist now—ones that allow young women to explore emotion, complicated relationships, comedy, dance, singing and spirit all in super-cute designer clothes. I also feel excited that my feet and legs get a break from dancing in those stilettos.



What are three words you would use to describe your experience?

Changed my life.



What was the easiest thing about this job?

It was so fun, it never felt like a job.



What was the hardest thing?

When anything got in the way of the work or the good. I think the hardest thing right now is knowing that my time in the show is done for now and having clarity about that.



What was the highlight of your time at this job?

Oh gosh, I was just talking about this with some castmates backstage before the show yesterday. There are just too many incredible moments with this show. From the smallest and simplest to the fanciest and biggest—both on and off stage. And with a new show like this, everything is a first. First sitz, first SNL, first preview, first Macy's Parade, first Tonys, etc. One highlight for me in any project is the rehearsal process, where so much of the creative work is done and we all get to create together with the team, I always miss it. And our entire time out-of-town in D.C. was a highlight for me, it was really special and sweet now that I think back on it. We all had no idea what we were going to be a part of, but everyone put their souls and all into giving their best to what we were creating... it's when we all got to know each other and our characters in a nurturing environment.



What skills do you think are required for future job applicants?

Hmmm, "skills" is an interesting word because it usually means something you can be trained and taught, like to dance, act, or sing. But what I found that really pulls you through is having lots of heart. And of course, a commitment to the story and having a desire to share that story eight times a week. So, when your body's giving up and your nerves are setting in, you need to dig deep and have lots of heart. I know we've hit the jackpot with Krystina Alabado. [Park’s replacement in the role.]



What advice would you give to future employees in your job position?

Love coming to work. Love Gretchen. And stamina...this role is deceptively winding, with the energy that Gretchen lives in and propels throughout the story, but it's so worth it!