Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Following Upcoming Morrissey Engagement, Additional High-Profile Concerts Will Play Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 11, 2019
Morrissey
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On the heels of the recent announcement that celebrated English singer-songwriter Morrissey will appear on Broadway from May 2-11, a residency has been launched that will bring a variety of popular music artists to Broadway each year. Titled In Residence on Broadway, the first edition will run from May through July 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Artists will take the Broadway stage for a limited residency of 5-10 shows over the course of 1-2 weeks each. Additional performers for the 2019 spring/summer engagement will be announced soon.

The production team for In Residence on Broadway will include Tony-nominated lighting designer Mike Baldassari (Cabaret) and Tony-nominated sound designers Peter Hylenski (King Kong) and Garth Helm (Pippin).

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mean Girls' Ashley Park on Feeling 'Punk'd,' Dancing in Stilettos and Saying Goodbye to Gretchen Wieners
  2. Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti
  3. Adam Driver, Keri Russell & More Get Ready for the Broadway Return of Burn This
  4. Spring Preview: No Hate in Kiss Me, Kate for Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird’s Gbenga Akinnagbe on Surviving His ‘Dark’ Childhood, Dreaming of Becoming an Olympian & More

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters