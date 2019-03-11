Following Upcoming Morrissey Engagement, Additional High-Profile Concerts Will Play Broadway

On the heels of the recent announcement that celebrated English singer-songwriter Morrissey will appear on Broadway from May 2-11, a residency has been launched that will bring a variety of popular music artists to Broadway each year. Titled In Residence on Broadway, the first edition will run from May through July 2019 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.



Artists will take the Broadway stage for a limited residency of 5-10 shows over the course of 1-2 weeks each. Additional performers for the 2019 spring/summer engagement will be announced soon.



The production team for In Residence on Broadway will include Tony-nominated lighting designer Mike Baldassari (Cabaret) and Tony-nominated sound designers Peter Hylenski (King Kong) and Garth Helm (Pippin).