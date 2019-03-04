Sponsored
Morrissey to Play Weeklong Concert Run at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2019
Morrissey
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Morrissey is bound for Broadway. The celebrated English singer-songwriter has announced a retrospective show set to play the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre from May 2-11.

The exploration of Morrissey's expansive career will follow his early days in the music world leading up to his new album California Son, which will be released on May 24.

Among Morrissey's many achievements is the Grammy-nominated album Your Arsenal and the now iconic songs "All You Need Is Me," "Now My Heart Is Full," "First of the Gang to Die" and "Suedehead."

The concert engagement will mark Morrissey's Broadway debut.

