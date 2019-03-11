Megan Hilty & Jessie Mueller to Play Patsy Cline & Loretta Lynn in TV Movie Patsy & Loretta

This pairing is a dream come true! Tony nominee Megan Hilty and Tony winner Jessie Mueller have been cast as country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, respectively, in the new Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, according to TVLine. Neil Meron, who worked with Hilty on Smash, will co-produce the film, to be directed by Callie Khouri (Nashville).



Patsy & Loretta will follow the untold friendship between the two music stars, leading up to Cline's untimely death in a 1963 plane crash.



Hilty is a Tony nominee for Noises Off, most known for her turns in Broadway's Wicked and on TV's Smash. She's no stranger to country music, having originated the role of Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 musical.



Mueller won the Tony Award for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful. Her Broadway credits also include Tony-nommed turns in Carousel, Waitress and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.



Patsy & Loretta will be filmed on location in Nashville, with a premiere scheduled for late 2019.