John Mulaney Wants to Host the Tonys & 'Would Love to Write the Book & Maybe Even Lyrics for a Broadway Musical'

John Mulaney has been heating up the small screen lately between a high-profile hosting gig on Saturday Night Live and a turn as Stephen Sondheim on Documentary Now!'s Original Cast Album: Co-op, a redux of the iconic Company cast album doc. With a pointed comic sensibility and an unapologetic love of musical theater, the Oh, Hello on Broadway alum has theater insiders talking about what might be next for him on stage, whether that be crafting his own musical or even signing on as host of the 2019 Tony Awards.



"I would love to write the book and maybe even lyrics for a Broadway musical," said Mulaney in a recent interview with Vulture. "I realize that so far my musical repertoire is very, very limited to small issues in Manhattan, from Co-op to "Lobster" to "Bodega," so I cannot promise that I can expand my palate. I simply cannot promise that."



But a Tony-hosting gig, especially one alongside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom, certainly wouldn't be off the table, says Mulaney. "I would love to do that. Rachel Bloom was fantastic at the Tonys the year Nick [Kroll] and I presented. You know, look, I don't know if anyone's offering it to us, but…We'll take it, and we only have a small rider."



There are no Broadway or Tony plans in place just yet for Mulaney, but with his passions for the stage as clear as day, we have a feeling it's just a matter of time until his theater nerddom translates into another full-on stage gig.