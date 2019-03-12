Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

A Way Back to Then! [title of show]'s Original Broadway Cast Reunites for Benefit Performance

Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Mar 12, 2019
Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

It's way more than nine people's favorite thing! [title of show]'s original Broadway cast reunited for one night only for The Actors Fund in honor of the show's 10th anniversary. Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen starred in the musical that featured direction and choreography by The Cher Show's Michael Berresse. Check out the photos, donate to the The Actors Fund and then listen to the original cast recording on repeat in celebration.

[title of show] director Michael Berresse with cast members Benjamin Howes, Heidi Blickenstaff, Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell, Larry Pressgrove and Courtney Balan
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. John Mulaney Wants to Host the Tonys & 'Would Love to Write the Book & Maybe Even Lyrics for a Broadway Musical'
  2. Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago
  3. C-C-C'mon & Check Out Portraits of Will Roland & More on Be More Chill's Opening Night
  4. Celebrate the Season with the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti
  5. Megan Hilty & Jessie Mueller to Play Patsy Cline & Loretta Lynn in TV Movie Patsy & Loretta

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters