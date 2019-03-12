A Way Back to Then! [title of show]'s Original Broadway Cast Reunites for Benefit Performance

It's way more than nine people's favorite thing! [title of show]'s original Broadway cast reunited for one night only for The Actors Fund in honor of the show's 10th anniversary. Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen starred in the musical that featured direction and choreography by The Cher Show's Michael Berresse. Check out the photos, donate to the The Actors Fund and then listen to the original cast recording on repeat in celebration.

[title of show] director Michael Berresse with cast members Benjamin Howes, Heidi Blickenstaff, Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell, Larry Pressgrove and Courtney Balan